Ed Orgeron’s 1992 restraining order

Tiger Rag has obtained a copy of a 1992 restraining order imposed against current LSU head football Ed Orgeron when he was an assistant at the University of Miami.

The documents, included in this account of Orgeron’s history, are relevant in light of a widespread probe of LSU football pertaining to sexual misconduct dating to the tenure of Les Miles, who was coach from 2005-16.

Orgeron has declined an invitation to appear this week before a legislative panel seeking testimony related to an alleged crude sexual overture from then 20-year-old Derrius Guice, star player on LSU’s 2017 team, against a 70-year-old security guard at the Louisiana Superdome. The worker in question, Gloria Scott, testified at the Capitol on March 26, declaring she informed Orgeron of his player’s behavior. The coach through a spokesman initially denied the conversation happened and later amended his statement to contend he does not recall speaking

with Ms. Scott.

Orgeron was a 30-year-old Miami assistant coach when a Florida woman persuaded a court to order him to stay away from her. He has acknowledged a substance abuse problem at a time when his career was advancing.

He served as defensive line coach for the national champion Hurricanes, who posted a 12-0 record in 1991 capped by a 22-0 rout of Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. It was a glorious time for the school in Coral Gables. Miami also won

national honors in 1983, 1987 and 1991. From 1988-92, Orgeron was a coach for eight All Americans and three first round choices.

Orgeron’s personal life unraveled with a university employee seeking protection in court. She claimed Orgeron repeatedly attacked her. He was ordered to cease any contact with the petitioner and to undergo

treatment and counseling.

Two months after the restraining order ended, Orgeron was charged with second degree battery for his actions in a bar fight in Baton Rouge. He left Miami and did not return as a coach until 1994 as linebacker coach for Nicholls State.

By 2003, Orgeron was assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach for USC as the Trojans shared a national title with Nick Saban’s LSU team. A year later, USC won an undisputed championship that was stripped because of NCAA infractions.

With four national championships in his wake as an assistant, Orgeron became head coach at Ole Miss in 2005. School officials insisted he was properly vetted, yet he was fired in 2007 with a 3-21 SEC record and 10-

25 overall mark at Oxford.

Orgeron was interim head coach at USC in 2013 and posted a 6-2 record. He is 45-14 at LSU with a 15-0 season in 2019 that produced his fifth national title.

His resume’ is impressive enough for Orgeron to receive compensation of $7 million annually. As he approaches his 60 th birthday on July 27, Orgeron must again confront his actions half a lifetime ago.

The charges against him in 1992 would be a deal-breaker if Orgeron were applying for the LSU post in a contemporary environment of no tolerance for violence against women.

LSU officials must determine whether the coach is honest in his answers to questions about Gloria Scott and Derrius Guice. Orgeron has opted for a written statement rather than testify under oath.

If he reverses his intended course and testifies before the committee, he will likely be questioned about the 1992 restraining order, which has resided at the Dade County Courthouse for 30 years.

The chair of the Select Committee on Women and Children, Sen. Regina Barrow, appeared on “Talk Louisiana” Wednesday morning. The show airs on WRKF, 89.3 FM and at wrkf.org.