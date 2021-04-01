Ed Orgeron invited to testify next Thursday before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been formally requested to testify at an April 8 hearing before a Louisiana state Senate committee after a Mercedes-Benz Superdome employee testified then-running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed her and the coach tried to intervene.

Louisiana State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, confirmed to various news outlets, that Oregron has been invited to speak to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children. He has until Tuesday to respond.

Last Friday, Gloria Scott, 74, told the committee that she spoke directly to Orgeron about sexual harassment she said she endured as a Superdome security guard in December 2017 from Guice. She said Orgeron did nothing to reprimand the running back.

Orgeron said he doesn’t recall talking with Scott, who claims Orgeron is lying.