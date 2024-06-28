EA Sports ranks LSU’s offense and defense among the best in the country

As the release of EA Sports College Football 25 continues to near, EA has released the rankings for each team’s offense and defense.

Before it released the team overalls, EA ranked the stadiums and Tiger Stadium came in at No. 3. If you combine that home field advantage with LSU’s No. 6 rated offense and No. 18 rated defense, the Tigers will be a tough team to beat in the new video game.

LSU’s offense was given an 89 overall and EA clearly isn’t fazed by the Tigers losing quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft.

LSU returns four starters along the offensive line and will be led by longtime backup Garrett Nussmeier. Even with its offensive coordinator leaving, EA thinks the Tigers will have a top-10 offense next year.

Georgia and Oregon each have 94 overall offenses and Alabama and Texas are right behind with 91 overall offenses. Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Colorado and Missouri are in spots five though nine with 89 overall offenses.

While LSU fans might have expected their offense to be highly ranked, the Tigers’ defensive rankings might seem a little optimistic. LSU had one of the worst defenses in the nation last season, but EA has the Tigers as one of the top-20 defenses in college football.

LSU’s 84 overall defense is tied with several other schools’ rankings and puts it just behind Auburn, Wisconsin, USC and Virginia Tech. EA clearly thinks that new defensive coordinator Blake Baker will be able to right the ship for the Tigers.

EA also released its overall team rankings, and LSU came in at No. 8 on the list. The Tigers are the No. 4 team in the SEC with only Georgia, Alabama and Texas ahead of them in the rankings.

🎮 NEW: EA Sports reveals the Top 25 OVERALL team for College Football 25… pic.twitter.com/V9jmOPx3Wf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 28, 2024

The full ratings for the offenses and defenses are below:

DEFENSE

Ohio State – 96 OVR Georgia – 94 OVR Oregon – 90 OVR Alabama – 90 OVR Clemson – 90 OVR Notre Dame – 90 OVR Michigan – 90 OVR Texas – 88 OVR Penn State – 88 OVR Utah – 88 OVR Florida State – 88 OVR Oklahoma – 88 OVR Iowa – 88 OVR Virginia Tech – 86 OVR Wisconsin – 86 OVR USC – 86 OVR Auburn – 86 OVR LSU – 84 OVR Texas A&M – 84 OVR Colorado – 84 OVR Oklahoma State – 84 OVR Louisville – 84 OVR North Carolina – 84 OVR Kansas State – 84 OVR Florida – 84 OVR

OFFENSE