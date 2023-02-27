Dylan Crews named SEC co-Player of the Week

Dylan Crews' gawking 440-foot blast exited Alex Box Stadium in a hurry, at a velocity of 111 miles per hour. Photo Courtesy of LSU Baseball

 LSU junior center fielder Dylan Crews was named on Monday by the league office as SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., batted a sizzling .714 (10-for-14) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

He was voted the MVP of the Round Rock Classic, leading LSU to the tournament title. Crews hit .692 (9-for-13) in three games at Round Rock with three doubles, seven RBI and six runs.

In the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the tournament championship, Crews was 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, four RBI and four runs, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles.

On the year, Crews is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI and 13 runs. He shared Player of the Week honors on Monday with Jac Caglianone of Florida.

