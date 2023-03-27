Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday by the league office.

Crews led the top-ranked Tigers to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over third-ranked Arkansas. He batted a sizzling 625 (10-for-16) in four games with four homers, nine RBI and nine runs, and he homered once in each of the four games the Tigers played.

He also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, which contributed to his .700 on-base percentage for the week, and he extended his current hitting streak to 22 games and his current on-base streak to 24 games.

In the Tigers’ SEC series victory over Arkansas, Crews batted .615 (8-for-13) with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs, a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.308 slugging percentage.

He leads the SEC with a .531 cumulative batting average, and he is also No. 1 in the league in on-base percentage (.658), slugging percentage (.988), base hits (43) and runs scored (46).