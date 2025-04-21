Dual-Sport Freshman Jelani Watkins Clocks No. 6 Time in LSU History at Tom Jones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The LSU track and field team concluded the Tom Jones Invitational at the University of Florida’s James G. Pressly Stadium.

Freshman Jelani Watkins, who recently ran a wind-aided 10.01 seconds at the Battle on the Bayou, recorded his first wind-legal 100-meter dash with a personal-best 10.03 seconds, taking second place. This achievement puts Watkins at No. 6 on LSU’s all-time performance list, just ahead of teammate Myles Thomas. Watkins also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a 20.61-second time.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia turned in impressive performances. Stern finished second with a season-best 13.43 seconds, while Sophia took bronze with 13.46 seconds. Their times rank them No. 4 and No. 5 nationally.

Freshman Princesse Hyman excelled in the women’s discus throw, winning with a mark of 54.61 meters (179’ 2”), just shy of her season-best from the Battle at the Beach.

Notable achievements from Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s team included Jeremiah Walker’s victory in the 400-meter dash with a 46.40-second time and Taylor Fingers’ triumph in the triple jump, reaching 42 feet, 4.25 inches.