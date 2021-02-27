Doughty’s 2-run walkoff homer gives LSU a game one of a Saturday doubleheader

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty slammed a two-out walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-3 victory over Youngstown State Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (5-1) were set to play Nicholls in a game two nightcap, but LSU needed to catch its breath after the wild first game ending.

After Youngstown State evened the game at 3-3 with a two-run eighth inning off Tigers’ closer Devin Fontenot, LSU wouldn’t be denied.

LSU sophomore junior college transfer reliever Alex Brady retired the visiting Penguins in the top of the ninth including two strikeouts.

Tigers’ freshman third baseman Jordan Thompson flied out to open the Tigers’ ninth, but then freshman right fielder Dylan Crews got on base via getting hit by a pitch.

After freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan fouled out to left field for the second out, Crews raced all the way to third base on a errant pickoff throw b y Youngstown State reliever Gary Clift Jr.

On the first pitch after the throwing error, Doughty launched Clift’s 2-2 pitch into the left field stands.

Brady got credit for the first win of his LSU career. Tigers’ starter AJ Labas pitched well, throwing a three-hit shutout over five innings, striking out six.

Doughty went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Morgan was 3 for 4 with an RBI.