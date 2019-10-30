Double world-record holder Mondo Duplantis vaults into Olympic finals

Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis, the world record-holder in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault, took care of business in the Olympic qualifying round in the Tokyo Summer Games on Friday.

Duplantis, who competes for his mother’s home country of Sweden, missed his first attempt at 18-½ and then made three straight attempts at 18-½, 18-6½ and 18-10¼.

His final vault put him in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. CDT finals.

The Lafayette native holds the world indoor mark at 20-3¼ and the outdoor record at 20-2.