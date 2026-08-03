Door Is Wide Open For Lane Kiffin To Rule The Valley And Louisiana | Jim Engster

By Jim Engster, President, Tiger Rag

Fabled muckraker Jack Anderson became legend writing about intrigue in Washington D.C. His space was called the Washington Merry-Go-Round, and it became the most widely read syndicated column in American history.

For 35 years, Anderson dished the latest gossip about government maneuvers, and he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1972. Anderson relished the ire of his foes and earned a spot on President Nixon’s enemies list. Jack Anderson spoke at the LSU Union in 1978 as Tiger Rag was beginning.

As a sophomore journalism student, I was pondering what it would be like for Anderson to be on the beat in Baton Rouge. Sometimes strange things happen, and there is a story behind and beyond the surface. Here is the latest example of a development in our backyard that Anderson would love.

The revelation that McNeese President Mike Reese plans to stay in the Louisiana Senate for the remainder of his term drew minimal reaction a few weeks ago. Senator Reese’s decision to represent District 30 while running his university could have sweeping implications.

On the final day of the 2026 regular session, the House and Senate passed Act 790 to expand current law to mitigate any challenge to Reese under the dual office holding provision.

Professors are exhorted to refrain from political speech that might reflect poorly on their employers and are presumably still prohibited from being one of the chosen 144 legislators ensconced at the State Capitol. But Reese is not the first exception of a campus guru dabbling in matters of state.

Former LSU associate athletic director Donald Ray Kennard was a Louisiana lawmaker for eight terms during his 38 years at the Ole War Skule. This was a loophole allowed for athletic department employees to serve at the House that Huey built, meaning there is a chance for Louisiana’s highest-paid public official, Lane Kiffin, to moonlight in politics. Sounds doubtful, but with Kiffin, we never know.

Never has an LSU coach entered the political arena while leading the Tigers. Still, a precedent is established for high level positions with Reese in charge of the campus at Lake Charles and simultaneously chairing a legislative committee in Baton Rouge examining higher education funding.

It is a delicious prospect for the LSU coach to weigh after he leads his Tigers to the promised land this fall. Should the Lane Train capture a national championship as many anticipate, he will reign as the most popular person in Louisiana in time for the 2027 statewide election cycle.

There appears no obstacle to prevent Lane from running for office and serving as an elected official while coaching the Tigers. Former Gov. John McKeithen was accused of operating a recruiting office at the mansion from 1964-72. Soon we may have the LSU head coach residing in the governor’s house as he directs the Bengals on the field.

Kiffin is a publicity magnet and knows how to garner national fascination with his every step. Because of a new precedent from Senator Reese of McNeese, anything is possible. Former Gov. Mike Foster was also a law student at Southern University during his second term, and few constituents complained.

Lane would generate a bonanza of media focus with LSU playing the third Saturday in October next year, and its coach being judged by voters at the ballot box on the same night.

If victorious, Kiffin could have access to resources to fund his program with taxpayers applauding his goal to break Nick Saban’s record of seven national titles. Lane is a man on the move who is constantly seeking his next conquest. We must not rule out a government post for the choice of Gov. Jeff Landry to enhance the most significant brand name in Louisiana—LSU Football. Although the current governor might encourage Lane to wait until 2031 to avail himself of this opportunity.

Only The Strong Survive In The SEC

Thirty-eight years have passed since Tommy Hodson connected with Eddie Fuller in the Earthquake Game at Tiger Stadium on October 8 as LSU nipped the War Eagles 7-6. Seismic readings reached record levels for an athletic contest.

The roars and rumbles of 1988 will be challenged by the cacophony to accompany Lane Kiffin as he sprints from the locker room on September 5th when LSU hosts Clemson in the season opener at the real Death Valley.

The game is vital for a blissful honeymoon for a program with one of the largest budgets of any football factory in the country. A loss to Clemson is unacceptable. Even Brian Kelly won an opener on the road against the same foe last year. LK knows what happened to BK seven games later.

Kelly was 1-3 in season openers, losing twice to Florida State and once to USC before whipping Dabo Swinney in 2025.

In the 21st Century, Nick Saban was 4-1 in season openers at LSU; Les Miles was 11-1 with his lone defeat at Wisconsin in 2016. He was fired three games later.

Ed Orgeron was 3-2 in openers at LSU to give the Tigers a 19-7 record in season debuts from 2000-25. No LSU team has secured a national championship without victory in the opening game of the season.

In this century, LSU ranks third among conference members in SEC football championships with five titles in 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Alabama has nine SEC crowns since 2000; Georgia has six; Florida and Auburn have won three league titles.

The same five members have reached the pinnacle in the nation since 2000. Alabama boasts six national football titles; LSU has three; Florida and Georgia have won twice and Auburn once.

Welcome Back Tulane

Tulane returns to the LSU football schedule in four years as the Greenies and Tigers are slated to play on Aug. 31, 2030. The Green Wave has been resurgent in recent years and may present a tougher challenge than in recent matchups with its rival up the river.

The last time Tulane defeated LSU was in 1982 when Vince Gibson’s troops scored a stunning upset over Orange Bowl-bound LSU at Tiger Stadium. The 31-28 shocker was a downer as LSU was already slated to face mighty Nebraska in Miami.

The Battle for the Rag started on Nov. 25, 1893 as Tulane blanked the Bengals 34-0. The last time the schools competed in football, LSU prevailed 42-0 on Halloween of 2009.

LSU leads the series 69-22-7. Both universities were charter members of the SEC in 1932. Tulane left the conference 60 years ago.

The Greenies won the SEC title in 1934, 1939 and 1949. With three league crowns, Tulane boasts two more SEC trophies than half of the SEC combined.

Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma have zero SEC football titles. Mississippi State has a single championship from 1941 for a total of one from eight members of the 16-team conference.

Perhaps the time is right for Tulane to return to the conference it left in 1966.