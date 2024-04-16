Don’t look now, but Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are teaming up in the WNBA | Football | & MORE

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for April 16, 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner, with Will Nickel, Tiger Rag’s Assistant Editor. Don’t look now, but Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are teaming up in the WNBA | LSU Football Game Report plus the Transfer Portal opened today and you better believe Brian Kelly and Blake Baker are shopping it. Meanwhile, now halfway through the SEC season with LSU baseball shockingly at 3-12, the question is can the Tigers rally in the second half? LSU, with 15 games conference games remaining, will have to go at least 10-5 if they want to make it to an NCAA Regional. . . Also, LSU Gymnastics, LSU Track & Field stars are shining, Women’s golf and LSU swimming.
