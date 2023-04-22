Doin’ The Tommy: Tommy White’s grand slam powers No. 1 LSU past defending national champs, 7-3

Tommy “Tanks” White paraded through a jam-packed Swayze Field in Oxford on Friday night, took no prisoners, and had at least everyone cladded in purple “Doing The Tommy” while Ole Miss and its Rebel faithful could only watch and lament the wasteland the LSU slugger left in his path.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

No. 1 LSU rode White for all he was worth, which proved to be more than enough.

White’s fifth-inning grand slam, his third this season, quickly restored LSU to the lead it had relinquished only minutes before in the bottom of the fourth when Will Furniss’ 3-run home run off Paul Skenes put the Rebels up momentarily, 3-2.

White’s four-banger put LSU back in the lead, 6-3, and the Tigers never looked back, beating the defending national champions, 7-3, in game one of the series.

White’s grand slam was not only his team-leading 13th home run, but he also added to his nation-leading RBI total (66) in the process.

It should have been 67 RBI by that point, but White’s first-inning RBI single – a sizzling shot past Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez into left field that drove in Dylan Crews who had tripled off the top of the wall one at-bat before – was inconceivably ruled an error.

Skenes (7-1) picked up the win, striking out 11 in six full innings of work. Skenes gave up three earned runs on four hits and walked three batters.

Tommy Tanks knows how to party 🥳@tommywhite44 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/U6xXLXdBxX — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023

Mid 1 | Tommy picks up an RBI to put the Tigers on the board first



LSU – 1

OM – 0

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/vj5cDv5wnQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023

End 2 | Paul tallies two more K's



LSU – 1

OM – 0

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/u1asTd0bZp — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023