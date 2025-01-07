Dickinson, Eyanson Named 2025 Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior infielder Daniel Dickinson and junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson were named 2025 Preseason All-Americans Tuesday by Perfect Game.

Dickinson, a native of Richland, Wash., was voted to the first team, and Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., received second-team recognition.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Dickinson was rated in December as the No. 31 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU last summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Eyanson was rated in December as the No. 45 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.