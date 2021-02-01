Devin White: “Y’all go on and root for your boy”

There are six active former LSU football players – three for the defending NFL champs Kansas City Chiefs and three for the Tampa Bucs – set to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl 55.

It’s safety Tyrann Mathieu and running backs Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards Helaire of the Chiefs vs. linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter and running back Leonard Fournette of the Bucs.

With an even amount of Tigers on both squads and understanding the allegiances of LSU fans may be split, White logically stated his case why LSU fans should root for the Bucs.

“My pitch to all the LSU fans is `don’t be selfish,’” White said with a laugh during Monday’s zoom conference with the media to kick off the week-long ramp-up to Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. kickoff in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium . “Darrel Williams already got a championship last year. Tyrann Mathieu already got a championship last year. And Clyde got an LSU (national) championship last year.

“So y’all know it’s your boy time. Y’all go on and root for your boy because it’s my time to get me a championship. You dig?”