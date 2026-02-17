Desperate LSU At Least Gets Injured Top Scorer Max Mackinnon Back For Texas Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU basketball team finally got some good news on the injury front after disaster upon disaster.

Senior shooting guard Max Mackinnon, who missed the Tigers’ last game at Tennessee on Saturday with a knee injury, is expected in the lineup Tuesday when LSU (14-11, 2-10 Southeastern Conference) plays at Texas (16-9, 7-5 SEC) at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Longhorns have won four straight.

LSU has lost three straight and six of its last seven, including five by double digits.

Mackinnon is LSU’s leading scorer among healthy players with 14.5 points a game and leads the Tigers in three-point field goals made with 53 and those taken with 135 for 39 percent. LSU’s leading scorer is junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. with 14.5 points a game, but he is out for the season with a foot injury after missing most of the SEC season.

Returning junior forward Jalen Reed was lost for the season in December with an Achilles injury. Reserve freshman guard Ron Zipper is also out with a concussion. LSU had only eight scholarship players dressed out at Tennessee.

Mackinnon had also been a valuable assist source with Thomas out.

“I really loved the spirit and competitiveness,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said after the Tennessee game. “Disappointed with the outcome, but I thought we had a lot of fight. Our eight guys left it all out on the floor.”