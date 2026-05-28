Derek Curiel Drops Bombshell On 104.5 Radio – He Is Considering A Return To LSU And Skipping MLB Draft

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU center fielder Derek Curiel delivered a mic drop moment on Matt Moscona’s daily sports talk show on ESPN 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Despite being a draft-eligible sophomore and the No. 15-ranked prospect for the July 11 Major League Baseball Draft, which would mean a bonus between $4.5 and $7.5 million based on first round slot values, Curiel has not ruled out returning to the Tigers in 2027.

“I’m open to whatever,” Curiel, who turned 21 on Sunday, said on the show. “I definitely don’t have all my eggs in one basket yet. I’ve definitely talked to coach (Jay) Johnson. I obviously want to be a Tiger forever. I told him, if there’s a coach I could play forever, it would be him.”

Johnson already said goodbye to Curiel as a Tiger after LSU’s last regular season game on May 16 at Alex Box Stadium. But he sounded ready to keep a spot for Curiel should he return next season.

“Would be phenomenal if he comes back,” Johnson told Tiger Rag Wednesday night. “Would coach Derek forever if I could.”

In order to be eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft, players have to turn 21 by August 1. Curiel made it by just over two months.

“Definitely sucks. I’ll be the youngest guy in the draft this year, college wise,” he said. “I miss it by a month or two, whatever it is.”

Had his birthday been on August 2, Curiel would not have a decision to make. He would have to stay for 2027 at LSU.

Curiel could be just trying to earn more draft money as he does have leverage toward future MLB organizations because he can stay in college. That can drive his price up.

“It’s definitely a tough decision to make,” he said. “I’m just going to be praying about it. But coming back to LSU to compete for another national championship means the world to me.”

Curiel was a key component of the Tigers’ 2025 national championship as he led the team in batting average (.345), doubles (20), walks (53), on base average (.470) and had the fewest errors to putouts ratio with zero to 96. He hit .353 this season to lead the team again and had a team-high 18 doubles.

“I’m excited for whatever lies ahead, and it’s all in God’s hands,” he said. “In my opinion. I’m open to whatever.”

Curiel also revealed that he broke his ankle last November.

“I can’t say how I did it,” he said. “It was not a good reason.”

LSU redshirt junior pitcher Gavin Guidry was also on the radio show and said he is also considering staying for his senior season. Not a high round selection projection, Guidry is considering staying to try to be one of the rare Tiger players to be part of three national championships. He was LSU’s top reliever on the 2023 national championship team and was on the roster last season, though he did not play because of an injury.