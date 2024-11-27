Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com on Chaos in the CFP and in the SEC

The college football world is abuzz with double standards and debates over conference strength as the playoff picture becomes clearer. With three more teams from the SEC now supposedly out of contention, including Alabama who remains controversially in the race despite multiple losses to underperforming teams, questions are being raised about the merit of a tough schedule versus wins. Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports joined Tiger Rag Radio to discuss these issues and point out the perceived hypocrisy in college football. Dodd highlighted how Indiana, previously a 3-9 team coming off a weak schedule, is now being praised for their one-loss record and easier schedule while other teams with more losses records from powerhouse conferences like the SEC are not receiving the same credit. The upcoming game between Texas A&M and Texas is being touted as a historic match – the biggest game in the 119-year history of the rivalry – with national championship, playoff, and conference title implications. However, there are concerns about expanding the playoffs again to include more teams (16 in 2026) and potentially further lowering the overall quality of college football playoff play. Despite this discussion, the competitiveness and parity of this season is seen as a positive sign for college football. One question that remains is whether or not the SEC will move to a nine-game schedule due to concerns over potential losses affecting playoff chances.