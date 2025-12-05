Demoted Syracuse Defensive Coordinator Elijah Robinson Spotted At LSU

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin’s multi-tasking continued Friday.

On the last day of the early signing period, he is busy also recruiting assistant coaches.

Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson was spotted at the LSU football operations building on Friday, according to sports talk show host Matt Moscona of 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge.

Elijah Robinson is at LSU Football Ops today, I’m told. No word on if he’s agreed to join Lane Kiffin’s staff.@FootballScoop reported Thursday LSU is targeting Robinson to coach DL.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 5, 2025

Robinson, 40, is likely very interested in becoming LSU’s new defensive coordinator, should current DC Blake Baker take the Tulane head coaching job at his alma mater. Or Robinson could be a candidate for defensive line coach at LSU. But LSU already has former LSU and NFL star defensive tackle Kyle Williams as defensive line coach. He coached his first season in the college ranks with the Tigers in the 2025 season.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall will be leaving the Green Wave to be Florida’s new head coach, but he is remaining at Tulane through the rest of the season, including the College Football Playoff should the Wave qualify. No. 20 Tulane (10-2, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) hosts No. 24 North Texas (11-1, 7-1 AAC) in the AAC championship game tonight (7 p.m., ABC) with the winner advancing to the 12-team playoffs.

Baker was considered close to being named Tulane’s head coach as of Friday. The fear among some at LSU is if Baker gets the Tulane job, he may take well-respected defensive backs coach and premium recruiter Corey Raymond with him and possibly New Orleans native Frank Wilson, who is LSU’s current interim coach. Wilson was associate head coach and running backs coach at LSU entering this season.

He is the talk of the town, the country, Washington D.C. and ESPN’s GameDay:https://t.co/iJMAbG6uhh — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 5, 2025

Kiffin has not yet named a defensive backs or running backs coach. He has named Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. his new LSU offensive coordinator, though Weis will be guiding Ole Miss’ offense and calling plays for the Rebels in the playoffs. Weis replaced LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, who was fired on Oct. 27. Sloan was named Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator under new head coach Will Stein this week.

Lane Kiffin’s best signee of the day may be the 54-year-old. And LSU doesn’t appear to be retaining the man behind that ?able roster – Austin Thomas.https://t.co/Pd9wBxZher — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 4, 2025

A busy man, Kiffin also hired Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford this week.

Assistant coaches hired this week from Ole Miss include Weis, co-offensive coordinator/tight ends Joe Cox, passing game coordinator/wide receivers George McDonald, inside receivers Sawyer Jordan and quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens. Ole Miss general manager/personnel director Bill Glasscock is also at LSU now as are analysts Donnie Both and Lou Spanos.

ELIJAH ROBINSON’S DEFENSES NOT GOOD AT SYRACUSE IN 2025

Robinson was defensive coordinator at Syracuse in 2024 and ’25, but was recently demoted to co-defensive coordinator by head coach Fran Brown after a 3-9 season (1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Syracuse finished 125th out of 134 major programs in total defense in 2025 with 427.7 yards allowed a game. Robinson’s run defense was 99th with 174.9 yards allowed a game.

In 2024 during a 10-3 and 5-3 season, Robinson’s defense finished No. 78 in total yards allowed a game at 377.5 and No. 69 against the run (150.2 yards allowed a game).

Robinson previously was defensive line coach from 2018-23 at Texas A&M and was interim head coach late in the ’23 season when head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. Robinson was not a serious candidate for the job, which went to Duke coach Mike Elko.

Robinson was part of an excellent defense in the 2023 season with the Aggies under coordinator D.J. Durkin. A&M finished No. 13 in the nation that year in rush defense with 108.8 yards allowed a game and No. 19 in total defense with 316.2 yards allowed a game.

Durkin was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-21 and would have been a likely candidate for Kiffin at LSU, but he just agreed to remain at Auburn as defensive coordinator under just-hired head coach Alex Golesh. Durkin was interim head coach at Auburn this season after Hugh Freeze’s firing.

Robinson played defensive tackle a Penn State from 2004-07 and was a graduate assistant in 2011 and assistant coach there in 2012-13. He held defensive line coach jobs at Temple (2014-16) and Baylor (2017) before going to Texas A&M.