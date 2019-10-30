Defense takes center stage in LSU’s first preseason football scrimmage

LSU held its first closed preseason football scrimmage in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon with head coach Ed Orgeron revealing very little afterwards other than defense won the day.

Other than passing stats from the quarterbacks – starter Max Johnson completed 11 of 19 for 127 yards and 1 TD while backup Garrett Nussmeier completed 11 of 17 for 225 yards and three days – Orgeron offered no statistics for any other facet of the team except the number of catches for a few of the receivers.

“We practiced first, second and third down in the red zone, that was the emphasis of the day,” Orgeron said. “It was the first day we tackled. Our defense tackled very well, put a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks.

“I thought it was a great scrimmage, mostly dominated by the defensive line. We had Ali Gaye back. Joe Evans had a good day. Andre Anthony had a good day. Neil Farrell had a good day.”

Starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks missed the scrimmage with what Orgeron termed as “camp injuries,” something that seems to have plagued the Tigers more than usual after just one week of preseason practices considering the team has practiced in pads just twice.

“That is a concern,” Orgeron said. “A lot of it is just the running, guys are running full speed. All these are little camp injuries that are going to get healed. Nothing is major.

“(Defensive tackle) Glen (Logan) broke a foot doing a drill, just bending his foot. Some of these things you can’t prevent. Some of them are football injuries.

“But the little amount that we’ve hit, it’s a large amount of injuries.”