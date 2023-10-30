Decision day near: Four-star forward Me’Arah O’Neal, daughter of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal, sets commitment date

The daughter of former LSU All-American Shaquille O’Neal has set a date for her commitment.

Six-foot-three four-star forward Me’Arah O’Neal, the No. 32 prospect listed in the Class of 2024 rankings, will make her decision public Nov. 11 on the school of her choice.

Me’Arah O’Neal of Episcopal High in Bellaire, Texas is expected to choose from LSU, Arizona State, Baylor Cal, Florida, Georgia Tech,

Kentucky and Tennessee.

“I’m definitely big on relationships,” O’Neal said in a July interview with the Lexington Herald Leader. “So whichever school is most invested and where I’ll have a successful career is definitely where I will end up.”

LSU currently has one commitment in the Class of ’24, receiving a pledge from point guard Jada Richard of Lafayette Christian Academy, the nation’s No. 95 prospect according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

Me’Arah O’Neal was accompanied by her father during LSU’s Senior Day in February. The Tigers defeated Mississippi State, 74-55, to cap a weekend with Me’Arah spending time with head coach Kim Mulkey and the entire team that included her appearing in a TikTok video with LSU All-American Angel Reese.

She received a scholarship offer from the Tigers in April.

Bellaire went 20-10 and reached the final of the Southwest Preparatory Conference state championship game. She was voted to the Private School All-State first team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

O’Neal averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the CyFair Elite EYBL summer team – including a double-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds with five assists and three blocks against the Sports City Angels.

Shaquille O’Neal rose to fame during his three-year at LSU where he averaged 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game. He was a two-time All-America selection and was twice the SEC’s Player of the Year.