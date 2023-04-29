Death Valley to The Valley: LSU’s BJ Ojulari headed to Arizona in second round of NFL Draft

LSU defensive end/JACK linebacker BJ Ojulari was selected with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Ojulari joins his brother Azeez, a second round pick for the New York Giants in 2021, in the NFL.

Ojulari, a first team All-SEC selection in 2022 and a four-time recipient of SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors during his three-year career with LSU, joins former Tigers Rashard Lawrence and Badara Traore on the Cardinals roster.

Ojulari, who projects as an edge rusher or outside linebacker in the NFL, capped his LSU career with 129 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday as rounds four through seven take place in Kansas City at 11 a.m. CT. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will televise the final day of the draft, while ESPN.com and NFL.com will stream the final four rounds.

The addition of Ojulari gives the Tigers 59 players on NFL rosters, which ranks third among all schools nationally.

Other Tigers expected to be selected during the final day of the draft include: defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, offensive guard Anthony Bradford, defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive back Jay Ward and cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

LSU’s other draft-eligible players include linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive back Todd Harris Jr., wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., safety Joe Foucha, and cornerback Colby Richardson.