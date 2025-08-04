Day 5 of LSU Football Fall Camp: Perkins Dominates, Receivers Battling

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

Day five of LSU fall camp is officially in the books after a very competitive day from the offense and the defense. Wide receiver Aaron Anderson watched practice once again as precautionary and is expected to be back as a full participant on Wednesday. Head coach Brian Kelly says that Anderson has inflammation in his knee and the staff decided to be cautious with him.

“We’re going to be very careful with him. Now it’s just about getting him back moving. He’ll do some agility and some movement tomorrow with the hope that Wednesday we get him back on the field,” Kelly said.

LSU star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was the highlight of day five’s practice. Perkins filled in at the star position where he was utilized off the edge and in coverage. Perkins totaled two sacks during the 11-on-11 periods. His most impressive play also came during the 11-on-11 period when he baited Garrett Nussmeier into throwing an interception while lurking in zone coverage. Perkins looked unstoppable off the line as well. Perkins showed his strength blowing up a designed short pass to Bauer Sharp after going straight through tight-end Trey’dez Green while the Tigers offense worked on third downs in short yardage situations.

“Now he has a complete knowledge of the linebacker position. He’s so much more intentional. He knows the game. This is his year,” Kelly said.

Another stand-out player from day five of LSU fall camp was wide receiver Nic Anderson. The 6’4, 208-pound Oklahoma transfer made some very tough catches in both one-on-one situations as well as zone coverages. Anderson found his way around the LSU defense’s zone coverage multiple times in the middle of the field in short yardage situations. One of Anderson’s best plays of the day came in man coverage as he hauled in in a fifteen-yard comeback route to beat Ashton Stamps.

Wide receivers Chris Hilton Jr. and Destyn Hill continued their early success in fall camp as they both hauled in multiple catches during the day.

Defensively, the LSU defensive backs continued to battle in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. Houston transfer safety AJ Haulcy continues to turn heads in the LSU football operations building. The Big-12 first-team defensive back has stood out as a physical beast thus far in fall camp. Haulcy got heavy first-team snaps at practice and made the best of his opportunities. He broke up a Nussmeier pass after meeting with Zavion Thomas over the middle of the field on an under route. Haulcy also played exceptionally well in zone coverage during the outdoor periods. Although the Tigers still have a long way to go, the message is still clear: continue to stack days, improving each day and go 1-0 in each attack.