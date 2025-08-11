Day 10: LSU Football Fall Camp 2025 Practice Report

LSU Fall Camp Midpoint Update

LSU reached the midpoint of fall camp with a challenging practice on a Monday morning. After a two-hour workout on Saturday, the Tigers returned to the field in helmets only for about two hours. They started with 45 minutes indoors and then moved outdoors for positional and team drills. Here are the key takeaways as LSU shifts its focus toward Clemson.

Health Report

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looked unrestricted. He ran through every drill at full speed, even scrambling during 11-on-11 work. He still wears a compression sleeve on his left knee due to patellar tendonitis, but there were no signs of limitation in this no-contact practice.

Running back Aaron Anderson practiced fully after missing several days earlier in camp. He should be ready for full contact on Tuesday. The only notable absence was cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson (sore hamstring), who pedaled a stationary bike and did light calisthenics with trainers while the Tigers practiced outdoors.

Wideout Barion Brown briefly limped off after tweaking his ankle while fielding a punt. He returned to practice after being retaped but still appeared a bit gimpy.

Precision Passing

Inside the indoor facility, the offense took center stage. With no defenders on the field, LSU’s quarterbacks and pass catchers ran every route tree “on air” and dropped just one pass—an overthrown ball from Colin Hurley that sailed past Donovan Green. After Saturday’s bobbles, the unit was razor-sharp on Monday.

Ju’Juan Johnson has shifted to work exclusively with the running backs during JT Lindsey’s suspension. At 6-foot, 210 pounds, Johnson showed he is a natural receiving back with secure hands and fluid cuts.

One-on-One Showcase

The 1-on-1 period provided plenty of excitement on both sides of the ball, but two receivers stood out:

Trey’Dez Green : In a goal-line drill, he used his “go-go Gadget arms” to catch a slant over Harold Perkins that seemed destined for the back wall. Green made multiple impressive grabs.

On defense, DJ Pickett was physical and effective, making multiple pass breakups against Nic Anderson and Destyn Hill while consistently disrupting quarters coverage.

On defense, DJ Pickett was physical and effective, making multiple pass breakups against Nic Anderson and Destyn Hill while consistently disrupting quarters coverage.

Offensive/Defensive Front

When LSU moved outdoors, the first-team offense took shape with some interesting reps along the line:

Paul Mubenga played left guard in place of DJ Chester, indicating that competition continues.

On defense, Jack Pyburn lined up at end opposite Gabriel Reliford. Bernard Gooden and Jacobian Guillory patrolled the interior, while the linebacker trio featured Davhon Keys, Whit Weeks, and Perkins. Cornerbacks Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane flanked safeties AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley, with PJ Woodland and DJ Pickett rotating into first-team snaps later.

Special Teams Spotlight

Punting : Grant Chadwick remains the favorite, booting a long of 42 yards. Badger Hargett and Aeron Burrell saw brief work; Burrell’s leg strength suggests he could handle kicks or punts in the future.

Returns: Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Jelani Watkins, Kyle Parker, and Zavion Thomas worked on punt returns. All but Watkins joined Jackson and Caden Durham on kickoff duties.

Screen Game

LSU dedicated an entire period to screens—middle, tunnel, jet-sweep throwbacks, and more. The Tigers are focusing on quick passes to playmakers to counter elite rushers. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan even praised his players when practice ended.

Red-Zone Rigor

Inside the 10-yard line, LSU’s secondary was tough. Nussmeier took two snaps, followed by three from the second team, and not one pass was completed. Woodland nearly drew a penalty for being too aggressive on Destyn Hill, but the coaching staff prefers that over a beaten corner.

Two-Minute Drill

Nussmeier led a sharp two-minute drive late in practice. He made a quick throw to Durham, hit Bauer Sharp on a diving sideline grab for a first down, and finished with a perfect strike to Barion Brown in the corner of the end zone. Even though Brown was slightly out of bounds, the connection drew cheers from the offense.

Overall Impression

Monday’s practice was light on contact but intense in competition. Trey’Dez Green and Zavion Thomas continued to establish themselves as key targets. Bernard Gooden made another tackle for loss. The team caught the ball cleanly overall, although guard Carius Curne had to leave a drill after two false starts, showing visible frustration before calming down on the sidelines.

With the halfway point behind them, LSU’s next goal is clear: sharpen up and preserve health as they prepare for game planning against No. 4 Clemson, hoping to carry this momentum into “Death Valley, Jr.”