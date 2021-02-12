Davis Bove breaks LSU’s 26-year old men’s indoor mile run record

LSU men’s distance runner Davis Bove broke a 26-year old school record in the indoor mile run on Friday night at the Music City Challenge in Nashville with a time of 3:57.49, surpassing Passmore Furusa’s previous 1995 school record of 3:58.77.

Bove, a sophomore, was running in his home state on the campus of Vanderbilt as he finished in third place. He came to LSU with a personal best of 4:06.28 in the mile and has already lowered that by almost 10 seconds within his first two years in Baton Rouge.

His time Friday night ranks as the eighth fastest in the NCAA this season. Last year as a freshman, Bove became LSU’s first scorer in the mile run at the SEC Championships since 2010.

Also Friday in the Music City, Jon Nerdal, a transfer from Minnesota, won the weight throw with registered a huge personal best heave of 72 feet, 11 3/4 inches. That mark ranks No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the LSU record book.