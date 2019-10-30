Daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk dies

The 19-year of daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk died Monday morning.

An LSU football social media post confirmed the passing of Kevione Faulk, a student worker on the LSU football staff. Cause of death was not given.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all of those who love Kevione,” the team said in a statement.

“She was part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”