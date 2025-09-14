Dashawn Spears Says LSU Becoming DBU Again After Tigers Intercept Florida’s DJ Lagway Five Times

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

It’s official. “DBU” is back to normal programming in Baton Rouge after the Tigers totaled five interceptions from four different defensive backs (Dashawn Spears, AJ Haulcy, Tamarcus Cooley, DJ Pickett) in the grinded-out 20-10 win over Florida.

It’s the first time LSU has had five interceptions in a single game since 2020 (Ole Miss).

Sophomore safety Dashawn Spears bailed out the LSU offense multiple times, totaling two interceptions on the evening. Spears’ second interception came when the Tigers needed it most – on a crucial third-and-long for the Gators, anticipating the slant route and returning it 58 yards for the score.

“We practice it in practice. I went over and I watched it at the hotel. I knew it was coming. If you watch it back, I was creeping towards it. The slant was coming from the boundary and I just made the play,” Spears said.

“Once the back went out, I became the shuttle four, I went back to the hash and saw him creeping towards the boundary and I knew the ball was going to come soon.”

Head coach Brian Kelly said he is not at all surprised by Spears’ breakout game.

“His performance tonight has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact,” Kelly said.

After being a rotational piece in his freshman year, Spears wanted to contribute more. He embraced growth in the offseason.

“I just kept my head down. It’s really easy to give up when things don’t go your way and I had to realize in the offseason that my time will come and so I just took my work ethic to another level this offseason and just grinded,” Spears said.

Spears and the rest of the LSU defensive backs were flying around the field. He attributes the defense’s success to the ability to pressure quarterback DJ Lagway and keep him rattled.

“I’d probably say our front getting there and getting pressure on him and us just playing fast and free getting to the ball,” Spears said.

Spears said he dreamed about making plays like he did tonight in front of the home crowd.

“It means everything to me. Coming from being born in Utah to coming down here when I was nine years old being right down the road in college, listening to the stadium, I always wanted to play here so it’s just a full circle moment for me,” Spears said.

Spears credited teammates AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley for also making plays tonight. He says the defensive backs are making it known they are coming back to reclaim what has been lost over the past few years.

“Five picks. I think, not think, but I know we’re going to become DBU and we’ve been preaching it,” Spears said.

People often say, “defenses win championships.” Blake Baker’s group will certainly give the Tigers the ability to do so down the line.