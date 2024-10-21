Damian Ramos and Emery Jones Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU placekicker Damian Ramos and offensive tackle Emery Jones have earned SEC Player of the Week honors for their performance in the 34-10 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville.

Ramos was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, while Jones earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. It’s the first conference player of the week honors for both players this year.

Ramos, who also earned the game ball from the coaching staff following the victory, set a career-high with four field goals in the victory. He became the first LSU kicker to convert four field goals in a game since Cade York did it against Auburn in 2021.

In the second quarter, Ramos tied his career-long with a 48-yarder that stretched the LSU lead to 13-0. His 33-yarder late in the second quarter put the Tigers up 16-7 at halftime. He added a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, making it a three-score contest at 27-10. Ramos has now kicked a pair of 40-plus yard field goals in back-to-back games.

Ramos also successfully converted both point-after touchdowns, running his streak to 114, which stands at the second-longest streak in school history behind only York’s 118.

Jones turned in the best performance among all LSU offensive lineman against the Razorbacks, helping the Tigers score on all but one possession in the 34-10 victory. On eight possessions against Arkansas, the Tigers scored three touchdowns and kicked four field goals.

LSU didn’t allow a sack for the sixth time this year. The Tigers have surrendered only two sacks all season, second-fewest in the nation.

As a unit, LSU tallied 393 total yards, including 158 on the ground with true freshman running back Caden Durham leading the way with 101 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. LSU averaged 4.3 yards a carry against an Arkansas defense that was ranked fifth in the SEC in rush defense.

Up 27-10, LSU used an 8-minute, 22-second drive in the fourth quarter, running the ball on 11 of its 14 plays, capped with a 1-yard TD run by Durham to put the game away.

The victory over Arkansas moved LSU to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play and set up this week’s meeting with the only other undefeated team in SEC play in Texas A&M, who is 4-0 in league play. Kickoff on Saturday between the Tigers and Aggies in College Station is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

LSU’s 2024 SEC Player of the Week Honors

Game Player Honor

South Carolina DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Player of the Week

UCLA QB Garrett Nussmeier SEC Offensive Player of the Week

UCLA DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Ole Miss QB Garrett Nussmeier SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss LB Whit Weeks SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Arkansas PK Damian Ramos SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Arkansas OT Emery Jones SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week