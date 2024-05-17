Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025, has decommitted from LSU

Brian Kelly received some bad news Wednesday when five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore announced on social media that he has decommitted from LSU.

Moore is the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class and No. 3 overall player. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Texas native had been committed to LSU since August.

In his statement, Moore said that he will not be considering new offers from other schools.

Before committing to LSU, Moore had Ohio State, Oregon and Texas in his top four schools. They have continued to recruit him despite his LSU commitment, and it has paid off.

Moore was the second highest-rated in LSU’s class of 2025 behind No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood. LSU still has six commitments in its class of 2025, including No. 1 ranked running back Harlem Berry.