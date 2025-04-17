D-D Breaux Will Be In Fort Worth on Easter Weekend as LSU Seeks Repeat

Sara “D-D” Breaux, the esteemed former head coach of the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, recently shared her insights on Tiger Rag Radio, focusing on LSU’s potential to defend their national championship title. Known as the “Dean of Coaches” at Louisiana State University, Breaux helmed the team from 1978 to 2020. During the interview, she reflected on her pivotal decision to appoint Jay Clark as her successor in 2013, expressing confidence in his leadership and the program’s ongoing achievements. Breaux’s illustrious career boasts a remarkable record of 800-410-8, with her teams making thirty-five NCAA Championship appearances. Her tenure is highlighted by a “Four on the Floor” finish and seven “Super Six” finishes in 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. She also secured eighteen NCAA Regional titles, with sixteen at LSU, spanning from 1978 to 2019. The Lady Tigers clinched SEC Regular Season championships in 2017 and 2018, as well as SEC Meet championships in 1981, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Spoiler Alert: Breaux thinks Clark and LSU will bring home the program’s second straight National Title.
