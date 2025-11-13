Cy Skenes! Former LSU Great Paul Skenes Wins National League Top Pitcher Award

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Pittsburgh Pirates ace right-hander Paul Skenes became the first former LSU pitcher to claim the Cy Young Award, winning it for the National League Wednesday night after compiling a 10-10 record with a Major League Baseball best 1.96 earned run average for a last place club.

Skenes had 216 strikeouts in 187 and two-thirds innings pitched for the Pirates, who finished fifth of five teams in the National League Central at 71-91. He heard his name as the Cy Young winner with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne, a former LSU gymnast, next to him.

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.12 ERA, 241 strikeouts in 195 and a third innings) won it for the American League.

Skenes, who helped lead LSU to the 2023 NCAA College World Series national title and was the CWS MVP, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings.

A native of Lake Forest, Calif., Skenes was also a National League Cy Young Award finalist in 2024 and finished third in last season’s voting.

The Pirates phenom’s 216 strikeouts were tied for second in the National League.

Skenes is the third former LSU pitcher to become a Cy Young Award finalist, joining Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, who finished third in the 2018 National League Cy Young voting, and Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman, who finished third in the 2023 American League Cy Young voting.

“I mean, I love Paul,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night before the award was presented. “You talk about a life changing and program altering player, he’s the definition of that. And he’s such a good representative of himself, of his family, of LSU, of LSU Baseball that you want nothing but the very best for him. And it’s so great that he’s so awesome. I don’t see how he doesn’t win it. We’re proud to be a part of that.”

According to reports, Skenes has been desiring a trade to the New York Yankees as the Pirates have finished last two years in a row. They were 76-86 in 2024. The Pirates’ management, though, is saying Skenes will still be a Pirate in 2026.