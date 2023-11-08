Curtis Givens III signs with LSU men’s basketball

LSU Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon has added a second future student-athlete on national signing day in high school guard Curtis Givens III from Montverde Academy in Florida for the 2024-25 season after having his letter-of-intent papers approved.

Givens III, 6-3, hails from Memphis Tennessee. The four-star recruit is ranked No. 33 by ON3 nationally and number four among point guards, while ESPN’s recruiting rankings has Givens III ranked at number 48.

“Curtis is a player we have recruited for a long time,” said Coach McMahon. “He is a versatile lead guard who can not only run your team, but he is also a proven scorer. I just love what he is about. He possesses a relentless work ethic, a competitive drive, and outstanding leadership qualities. Curtis is a consistent 3-point shooter, a creative playmaker, and a guard who makes great decisions on the court. Ultimately, I believe he makes everyone around him better and that is the best compliment you can give a player. We are excited for the opportunity to coach him at LSU.”

Givens III has had great success on the AAU and EYBL circuit, playing for Mokan Elite in Missouri. He had games of 18 points, 4 assists; 21 points; and, 23 points and 5 asts and in the Peach Jam had games of 16 points-4 assists and, 13 points-8 rebounds. In session one on the EYBL circuit, he averaged 18.8 points a contest.

He also was invited to the NBPA Top 100 camp for top high school prospects. The camp features some of the best high school basketball players from around the country and provides comprehensive on and off the court programming to maximize a player’s potential.

This marks the second signing of national signing day for the Tigers. LSU, earlier in the day, received papers from Robert Miller III of Houston, Texas a 6-11 forward who plays at Pasadena Memorial High School.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Rob Miller and Curtis Givens to the LSU Basketball Family. We have really enjoyed building relationships with their families and we look forward to the impact both will make on our program,” said Coach McMahon.