Critical week for LSU baseball starts Tuesday night at home vs. Louisiana Tech

There are eight games left on LSU baseball’s regular season schedule.

And with the Tigers (29-18, 9-15 SEC) trying to rally for an NCAA tournament bid, the two highest rated RPI opponents LSU will face in the next two weeks are on the schedule this week in Alex Box Stadium.

Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. (weather permitting), Louisiana Tech with an RPI of No. 24 visits followed by a three-game SEC series vs. Alabama (RPI No. 29) starting Thursday. LSU is No. 22 in the most recent official NCAA RPI rankings and the Tigers are ranked No. 3 nationally in strength of schedule.

“When you’re playing a team with a high RPI, it can help you,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “This is a week of four games with really good RPI and the more solid it makes your resume. This is a very critical week, there’s no sugarcoating it. I’ve told our players this is the most important week of the season.”

LSU showed more consistent relief pitching and late-inning offense in last weekend’s series win at Auburn. It ended a big week for Tigers’ first baseman Tre’ Morgan, who on Monday was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks.

Morgan, product of New Orleans, La., helped lead the Tigers to three wins in four games last week, as LSU’s lead-off batter. He hit .529 (9-for-17) in four games with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBIs, six runs scored, two stolen bases and a .556 on-base percentage.

In LSU’s series win at Auburn, Morgan hit .538 (7-for-13) with one triple, one homer, three RBIs, four runs, one stolen base and a .571 on-base percentage. His two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday night extended LSU’s from 5-3 to 7-3 in an eventual 8-3 win.

Morgan is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .363 with 13 doubles, four triples, five homers, 33 RBIs, 49 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Louisiana Tech is batting .305 as a team with 95 doubles, 10 triples, 53 homers and 20 steals in 28 attempts. Six Tech players are hitting .331 or better on the year.

Bulldogs’ Infielder Hunter Wells is hitting .351 with a team-high eight homers, 13 doubles, two triples and 37 RBIs. Outfielder Parker Bates leads Tech in RBIs with 43 and has nine doubles, three triples and six homers. Outfielder Steele Netterville shares the team lead with Wells in homers (8) and has nine doubles, one triple and 36 RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m, Alex Box Stadium (ESPN+)

LSU – Fr. RH Will Hellmers (6-1, 2.94 ERA, 33.2 IP, 12 BB, 31 SO)

La. Tech – Sr. RH Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 23 BB, 57 SO)