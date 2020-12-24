COVID-19 forces LSU men’s basketball to change Saturday opponent

Don’t blink. The LSU’s men’s basketball schedule has changed again.

In a late Christmas Eve switch, LSU announced Thursday night that the Tigers will now host Nicholls at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU-Nicholls game replaces a game scheduled earlier this week for Saturday afternoon 4 p.m. battle against Texas Southern. Texas Southern was forced to withdraw from the game Thursday in accordance with NCAA COVID-19 protocols in their program.

Both the opponent and the tip time has changed for the game. Season ticket holders will have their mobile tickets adjusted with the new opponent and game time during the day on Friday. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Nicholls is 2-3.