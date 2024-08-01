Cornerback Javien Toviano Reinstated to LSU Football Team

LSU sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano has been reinstated to the team after a suspension following his arrest in July.

According to LSU coach Brian Kelly, Toviano participated in the team’s first practice on Thursday morning. “He’s back in football activities and we’ll gradually get him back into the mix,” Kelly stated. “He was a valuable player for us last year and we expect him to be competitive this season.”

Toviano, 19, turned himself in on July 21 after being accused of video voyeurism. The victim reported that she found videos of herself and Toviano having sex recorded on an iPad with a built-in camera hidden inside a clock near the bed. She also stated that she had previously told Toviano she did not consent to being recorded.

During police interviews, Toviano confessed to using the hidden camera to record their sexual encounters, according to the arrest warrant.

After his arrest, LSU released a statement saying that Toviano had been suspended from all team activities in accordance with departmental policies.

Toviano, who was a top 100 recruit in the class of 2023, played in every game and made three starts as a freshman.