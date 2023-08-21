Collision course: Former LSU teammates Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews could meet in Double-A game in September

It was bound to happen at some point.
Should they both remain with their current minor league clubs former LSU teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who helped the Tigers to a national championship in June, will oppose each other in three weeks.
A day after Crews, the No. 2 overall pick of the Washington Nationals, was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania the Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the MLB’s top overall pick – Skenes – to Double-A Altoona (Pa.) of the Eastern League.
The two teams open a six-game series in Altoona starting on Sept. 5 through Sept. 10.
The 6-foot-6 Skenes completed his second start on Sunday with the Branden (Fla.) Marauders with two scoreless innings in a game won by Lakeland, 6-0.
Skenes enjoyed his second outing without permitting a hit or run and struck out three. He allowed one base runner who reached on a dropped third strike.
