Collecting SEC honors: LSU’s Mikaylah Williams named league’s Freshman of Week for second time this season

For the second time this season LSU’s Mikayah Williams was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week.

The No. 7 Tigers (15-1 overall) have started SEC play 2-0 with wins over Missouri and Ole Miss, and host Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Williams ranks sixth in the conference in scoring at 16.9 points, No. 8 in shooting percentage at 50.8%. She’s also second in 3-point shooting at 45.5%

The native of Bossier City reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, helping LSU to a 84-73 win over Ole Miss. She knocked down four of her team’s eight 3-pointers and made four steals.

With LSU locked in a battle in the third quarter and Ole Miss taking a 53-52 lead at the 4:19 mark, Williams came with a steal and pulled up for a 3-point basket that further fueled a 9-0 run for a 61-53 lead with 2:48 left in the quarter.

Williams had 11 points with seven assists, six rebounds, two steals in a block in LSU’s 92-72 win over Missouri last Thursday.