Coastal Carolina Coach Kevin Schnall, Assistant Ejected For Arguing With Umps in 1st Inning

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

OMAHA, Nebraska – There was a College World Series game on Sunday afternoon, but an episode of the Keystone Umps broke out instead.

Home plate umpire Angel Campos quick ejected an emotional and angry Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall in the bottom of the first inning of game two of the best-of-three national championship series at Charles Schwab Field. Schnall had barely gotten halfway from the dugout to Campos, when Campos ejected him for continuous arguing from the dugout that began before he entered the field. Schnall approached Campos gesturing with his hand and yelling.

This all is so dramatic. What did we just witness https://t.co/GKVpVYvLUk — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) June 22, 2025

An NCAA spokesperson confirmed Schnall was arguing balls and strikes against the rules and was given a warning before being thrown out.

An unidentified umpire was accidentally knocked over by another umpire as Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall was being ejected for arguing with umpires in the first inning of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Nebraska on Sunday Tiger Rag photo

When Schnall he did not leave immediately and continued to rush umpires, he was suspended for Coastal Carolina’s next game. The Chanticleers (56-12) will not have a next game unless they beat LSU (52-15) on Sunday to force a third game.

Only 8 teams that won the CWS best-of-three opener – as LSU did last night – have not gone in to win it all since that format started in 2003.https://t.co/ufwpnCbpFu — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 22, 2025

And the Tigers took a 5-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning after winning the opener, 1-0, on Saturday night.

“Prolonged arguing” results in a suspension for the next game, according to the NCAA.

As Schnall argued with a group of umpires between home plate and the pitcher’s mound, one of the umpires inadvertently knocked an umpire behind him to the ground. That umpire tumbled over with his legs in the air in what appeared to be a clown comedy routine. He got up quickly and appeared to be fine – if not embarrassed.

At this point, Coastal Carolina first base coach Matt Schilling had entered the fray and was also ejected. He also continued to argue and will too be suspended if Coastal Carolina comes back to beat LSU.

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall’s coaching duties when order was restored.

The score was tied 0-0 in the bottom of the first inning with Coastal batting when the fireworks started. Walker Mitchell was batting with two outs with Sebastian Alexander having just stolen second base following a single. Despite a chance to take his first lead of the series with Mitchell, the Chanticleers’ cleanup hitter, at the plate, suddenly Schnall exited the dugout and started toward home plate.

Schnall had finally left the field and didn’t get to see his team take its first lead in the bottom of the second inning. Dean Milhos homered to left field off LSU starter Anthony Eyanson for a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers tied it 1-1 in the top of the third off Coastal ace Jacob Morrison when Daniel Dickinson singled, reached second on Michael Braswell III’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on a two-out double – a Golden hit – by Ethan Frey.

LSU extended that to 5-1 in the fourth with four runs off Morrison, who entered the game at 12-0 with a 2.08 ERA. Chris Stanfield singled in two runs with the bases loaded for a 3-1 advantage and Derek Curiel drove in two more with a single.