Coach Jay Clark Talks 2024-25 LSU Gymnastics: Protecting The Crown

Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo sits down with LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clark as the team heads into its 2024-25 season, following last year’s NCAA Championship victory. The two discuss some familiar faces from last year’s incredible season, preview some new personalities as they move forward into the new year, and provide an outlook on how the Tigers can stay on top.
