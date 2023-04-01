Class with a kick-er: LSU adds commitment from one of nation’s best in Bossier City’s Aeron Burrell

LSU made it an even dozen commitments in its current Class of 2024 with a pledge Saturday from place-kicker Aeron Burrell of Parkway High in Bossier City.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Burrell announced his decision on his Twitter account after receiving a recent scholarship offer from LSU special teams coach John Jancek.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to remain in the Boot,” Burrell posted.

LSU’s class, which is ranked as high as No. 2 by 247Sports, has a total of 12 commitments and five from Louisiana. Burrell selected the Tigers over scholarship offers from TCU, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana Tech.

His pledge further bolsters the depth of LSU’s kicking which relief on walk-on Damian Ramos in 2022 and freshman scholarship kicker Nathan Dibert, who emerged as the Tigers’ kickoff specialist.

Burrell, who also stars on Parkway’s soccer team, is the nation’s No. 2 place-kicker and five-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking Academy.

“The ball explodes off his foot with great speed,” Kohl’s said of Burrell. “Burrell has long limbs and a soccer background which should help him in the coming years. He is a very good field goal kicker that should continue to develop very quickly.”

Burrell earned a spot on the Shreveport Times’ first team and All-District 1-5A first team in 2022 when he booted 8 o f 10 field goals – with long efforts of 52 and 50 yards – and making 37 extra points. He also had 51 of 52 kickoffs for touchbacks for the Panthers who advanced to the Division I state non-select quarterfinals against Acadiana.