Christmas reveal: Westgate’s four-star corner Jaboree Antoine has LSU among final group of schools

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the Class of 2025 has LSU in his final group of nine schools.

Westgate four-star prospect Jaboree Antoine unwrapped one of his presents on Christmas that included LSU among the schools he’ll consider when making a commitment. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder also included Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Antoine hasn’t given a timetable for a pledge.

Antoine’s the nation’s No. 19 overall prospect, No. 3 cornerback and No. 2 player in Louisiana next year according to On3 Sports. His teammate, defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, signed with LSU last week.

Antoine had the majority of his junior wiped away by a broken collarbone.

Coach Ryan Antoine’s Westgate squad off to a 4-0 start when Antoine suffered the injury and was sidelined after surgery. He returned to the Tigers’ lineup for a Division I state non-select state regional playoff at eventual state champion Ruston.

Ruston built a 20-3 lead at halftime and Antoine, who had only played defense to that point, was moved to quarterback and helped the Tigers (7-5) rally in the second half before falling, 20-18.

It was the closest playoff game Ruston encountered on the way to its first state title since 1990.

Antoine enjoyed a massive sophomore season where Westgate (8-5) advanced to the Division I state semifinals against state champion Destrehan.

He piled up 1,953 all-purpose yards on offense and added 32 tackles, five interceptions and broke up 11 passes on defense.

Antoine is being recruited by running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Frank Wilson and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples for LSU’s staff.