Chase Shores Missing 2024 Like ‘Pulling Garrett Nussmeier Off Our Football Team’ … Jay Johnson

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If you have forgotten about LSU right-hander Chase Shores, don’t.

He has not pitched in a game since March 31, 2023. That was in relief for the then-No. 1 Tigers against No. 9 Tennessee as a true freshman in a tight game.

Shores, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound right-hander and No. 23 overall prospect in the nation in 2022 from Midland, Texas, got pinch-hitter Kavares Tears to fly out. Then he struck out lead-off hitter Maui Ahuna and Christian Moore in his second inning to preserve a 6-4 LSU lead in the seventh, and the Tigers held on for the win. They also went on to win the national championship, beating Tennessee twice more in Omaha, Nebraska.

But Shores injured his right elbow in that Tennessee game and soon underwent a procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in that elbow – known as Tommy John surgery, named after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who had the procedure in 1974 by the late Frank Jobe.

He was done for the season, finishing 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA through four starts and seven appearances with 15 strikeouts and nine walks in 18 and a third innings. That included two SEC relief appearances before the Tennessee game against Arkansas and at Texas A&M.

It usually takes more than a year to recover from Tommy John surgery, and Shores missed all of 2024.

But he has returned strong and is expected to be a weekend starter this season for the Tigers, who open the season against Purdue-Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at Alex Box Stadium.

“Shores is back,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told Tiger Rag as practice began. “Obviously massive. It’s like, I mean, pulling Garrett Nussmeier off our football team last season. That’s the same thing as taking Chase Shores off our baseball team last year. But getting him back this year – big.”

And he wasn’t just talking about Shores’ mountainous frame. As practice opened on Jan. 13, Shores’ fastball still hummed up to 99 mph as it did in fall ball. And it was still there as the Tigers went into the final week of preparation for the season.

Shores was expected to pitch Saturday in a scrimmage and likely next Saturday against Purdue-Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Sophomore left hander Kade Anderson (4-2, 3.99 ERA last season) is expected to start the Friday afternoon opener.

“I think he’s made really good improvements the last couple weeks,” Johnson said of Shores Friday. “He had a very valuable bullpen on Wednesday. We expect that continued development, mentally and physically manage the game, how he handles himself between innings.”

JAY JOHNSON PRESS CONFERENCE ON FRIDAY

Shores will have to deal with a layoff getting close to two years, but Johnson did not sound concerned.

“It’s been since March of 2023 since he’s pitched,” Johnson said. “But he’s got everything that you need. Yeah, I think he’s going to continue to improve. I’ve already seen a lot of it. And he will probably get better as the season goes along.”

Shores agrees.

“I would say I feel as good as new,” he said. “Just following the precautions and the safety I went about in rehab. That allowed me to be in the position I’m in. I definitely have given myself extra time to be ready for this year.”

Shores was in Omaha with the Tigers when they won it all in 2023.

“I was actually in the dugout,” he said. “Coach Johnson wanted me to get a taste of what it felt like. That was really nice of him to let me tag along. It was a great experience just being around those guys.”

Shores was also with the team last year as it fell in the NCAA Regional round at North Carolina.

“It was a weird experience,” he said. “First injury I’ve ever had. Definitely longest layoff I’ve ever had.”

ARKANSAS FANS HECKLED CHASE SHORES

No more weird than when he threw a rehab assignment in the bullpen before the Friday night game at Arkansas on May 28 last season.

“The Arkansas fans were coming down and heckling me,” he said. “I’m like, ‘There’s no shot I’m pitching in this game.’ But they kept heckling me. I think they just saw the uniform and thought I was the starting pitcher.”

That will be happening soon, and Arkansas will be at Alex Box on May 9-11.

“I’m itching to get back out there,” Shores said. “It’s going to be almost two years before I get out there. But I’m grateful for it, too. It kind of allowed me to take a step back and get to enjoy being a teammate for LSU. And, now I’ll get to play.”

Look for him on Friday or Saturday of opening weekend and SEC weekends thereafter.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been working toward through the whole process. And knowing that I’m in a way better spot than I was my freshman year gives me a lot more confidence. Can’t wait.”