Carter, Sears, Bailey Key LSU Second Half Rally In 74-61 Win Over Alabama State

The LSU Tigers rolled off a 19-4 run over a 5:22 period of the second half, including a 12-0 spurt to rally from a halftime deficit to win, 74-61, Sunday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Alabama State.

LSU is 2-0 on the young season heading into a Thursday road game at Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State.

A year ago, LSU trailed Alabama State by four at the half before getting an 18-point victory. This year, the Tigers trailed by six, 32-26, as Alabama State was able to drive inside for several buckets and/or fouls, while LSU was struggling from the field and going just 7-of-14 at the line in the first 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, Alabama State had made 12-of-30 field goal attempts, while LSU only had eight total makes and was being outrebounded, 24-15.

But coming out of the dressing room for the final 20 minutes, signs of the Tiger squad from Wednesday night’s opener began to show as the Tigers outscored Alabama State, 10-3, in the first four minutes to take a 36-35 lead.

Alabama State wasn’t ready to concede anything at that point and eventually pushed the Hornet lead back to 10, 48-38, with 12:38 to play.

The Tigers kicked it up a notch as Dji Bailey made a layup to cut it to, then Jordan Sears made two free throws and then got a layoff from a turnover to cut the Hornet lead to four, 48-44, with 10:27 to play.

Down four, 51-47, with 8:40 to go, Derek Fountain’s layup and 3-of-4 free throws on two different possessions, gave LSU the lead for good at 52-51 with 7:23 to play.

Cam Carter hit a three off a turnover to make it 55-51, Carter would then add two more free throws on the ensuing possession to make it 57-51 and Bailey added two more free throws to advance the margin to eight at 59-51 with 5:51 to go.

LSU’s 13-point final margin was the Tigers biggest lead of the game.

Carter had 21 points for the game, his second consecutive 21-point contest, hitting four treys and 7-of-7 at the free throw line. Carter had 18 of his points in the second half.

Sears, hit 9-of-11 free throws in an 18-point effort with five assists and just one turnover, with all of his points coming in the final 20 minutes.

Bailey, who had nine first half points, finished with 15 to go with four assists and just one turnover.

TJ Madlock led Alabama State (0-2) with 21 points, while Amarr Knox had 20. CJ Hines added 13.

LSU for the game finished at 44.7 percent (21-of-47) from the field after making 13-of-22 in the second half. LSU finished 7-of-20 from three-point rage (35.0%) after making 4-of-7 in the second half. For the game, the Tigers were 25-of-34 from the free throw line (73.5 percent).

Alabama State shot 20-of-60 for the game (33.3 percent), but 1-of-20 from distance (5.0%). The Hornets made 20-of-26 free throws (76.9%).

Alabama State won the rebounding battle, 38-33, and 15-6 on the offensive board. LSU did have a 25-9 advantage in points off turnovers as both teams turned the ball over 15 times.

The Tigers game at Kansas State will be streamed on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. CT and on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM will join the game right before tipoff following the Brian Kelly show on Thursday.

—

LSU vs Alabama State

November 10, 2024

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement…

“There are a lot of lessons to learn for our team here today. I am thrilled to win. I thought Alabama State’s guards kicked our butt in the first half and were the aggressors. When we came out of halftime, I thought we were able to do a much better job of playing team defense versus one-on-one defense that you saw in the first half. I think these are the games you learn a lot about your team and I liked our response in the second half. Not just early, but after we got the lead back down to one, Alabama State pushed it back up to 10 with about 12:30 to play. I thought our guys stayed composed. (LSU Guard) Jordan Sears really stepped up and made a lot of good plays and (LSU Guard) Cam Carter hit some big shots. I thought (LSU Forward) Derek Fountain gave us great minutes and you saw (LSU Guard) Dji Bailey’s value to the team in his rebounding, assist to turnover ratio, and defensive efficiency. I’m thrilled to win. A lot of areas we will get on the practice floor this week and clean up.”

On second-half defensive adjustments around the rim…

“As far as on the ball, we played with a lot more pride and keeping our man in front and not getting whipped off the dribble. But then just as important our team defense was much better. We were in the right positions, loaded to the ball, shrinking some of those driving lanes that were wide open in the first half. We forced them to take some late threes in the shot clock. We gave up too many offensive rebounds, but the numbers were in our favor with them going 1-for-20 from three.”

Forward Jordan Sears

On his second-half performance…

“My coaches and teammates were telling me about adjustments and different things that we can do better. Especially Coach Matt (McMahon) telling me adjustments needed at halftime. That’s all it was and I had to be more aggressive. Once we started finding our groove, we rolled with it.”

On biggest adjustments for the second half…

“The biggest thing was us getting together as a team and staying connected. We knew what we needed to do. We had a talk at halftime before Coach (McMahon) came into the locker room and talked about everything we knew Coach McMahon would say, but also, like (LSU Guard Dji Bailey) said, sticking to our identity and putting it into action.”

Guard Dji Bailey

On biggest adjustments for the second half…

“The biggest thing we needed to do was keep our head sane and stick to our identity on the defensive side.”

On (LSU Guard) Cam Carter’s performance…

“We see it every day in practice. We knew Cam (Carter) was going to ‘get hot’. Cam is one of those players that can score the ball very well. Like I said, we see it every day in practice. We have confidence in him, but he has to have confidence in himself, and he does.”

—

Alabama State Head Coach Tony Madlock

On his words to the team pregame…

“Just play hard, man, it’s what we’re about. Our team and our program is about being as tough as possible, being physical, just being grimy and we showed it for maybe about 30 minutes this afternoon so hopefully we can continue and put 40 minutes together.”

On his trust in the next guys up (regarding Amarr Knox two quick fouls to start the second half)…

“It’s a work-in-progress. Any time that you have returning guys like AK (player Amarr Knox) is, and now you got to put your trust in the new guys, and this is game two. They’re still trying to learn me; I’m trying to learn the new guys. So it’s a work-in-progress but it’s going to get to that point.”

On a similar outcome as last year and how they will move forward…

“Well, it can go either way. Hopefully it shows you that if you play the right way, that you can play with anybody in the country. But also, the part that wears a little bit is that you don’t win these games. You know, nothing good comes from losing games so hopefully you can learn from them. All the good things you say ok let’s try to keep doing, and the bad things let’s throw it out.”