Caroline Fenton and Jordan Kitchens join Palermo and Horne to break down Brian Kelly’s coaching hires

January 31, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
Brian Kelly

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner for January 31, 2024. Caroline Fenton and Jordan Kitchens join Palermo and Horne to break down Brian Kelly’s coach hires, plus the latest recruiting commitment news for the Tigers, who continue to crush it on the recruiting trail with the new staff locked in.

