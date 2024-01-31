Caroline Fenton and Jordan Kitchens join Palermo and Horne to break down Brian Kelly’s coaching hires

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner for January 31, 2024. Caroline Fenton and Jordan Kitchens join Palermo and Horne to break down Brian Kelly’s coach hires, plus the latest recruiting commitment news for the Tigers, who continue to crush it on the recruiting trail with the new staff locked in.
Related Articles
Win this LSU National Championship Coca Cola Bottle Prize Pack!
Be the FIRST to find ONE of the 8 hidden Coca Cola bottles in the October Tiger Rag issue. Take a picture of the hidden bottle (with page number!) and POST on this original Facebook […]
Jayden Daniels is “probable” for Saturday; practiced Thursday
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following Thursday’s practice session. The Tigers will face Florida on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. central in a sold-out Tiger Stadium.
Report: Corey Raymond expected to return to LSU and coach defensive backs for Tigers
The coach regarded for building and fostering LSU’s ‘DBU” (Defensive Back University) during his tenure is reportedly expected to return for a third tour in Baton Rouge. Corey Raymond, who had 16 defensive backs drafted […]
Be the first to comment