Caroline Bradley’s Relationship With Kim Mulkey Played Major Role In Her Commitment To LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Last night, Oak Grove five-star center Caroline Bradley announced that she will be staying in Louisiana to play for Kim Mulkey and LSU. Bradley chose the Tigers over UCLA, South Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Many factors went into Bradley’s decision to choose LSU, but according to her, one of the biggest was the opportunity to play for Mulkey.

“I’ve built an amazing relationship with coach Mulkey and her staff and she’s developed bigs wherever she’s been at and she’s going to continue to do that,” Bradley said at her crawfish boil commitment on Monday night. “And she won LSU’s first national championship, and so to be able to wear those three letters across my chest with pride is something that I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

Caroline Bradley’s relationship with Kim Mulkey started in eighth grade.



“I’ve built an amazing relationship with coach Mulkey and her staff and she’s developed bigs wherever she’s been at and she’s going to continue to do that.”



Culture. pic.twitter.com/7TbxyfKzn9 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 7, 2026

Home is where the heart is, and for Bradley, that’s in her home state of Louisiana. Bradley, the 6-5 top center in the 2027 class, grew up a big LSU fan and knew that putting on the purple and gold would mean everything to her.

Growing up in the small town of Oak Grove, relationships have always been important to Bradley, and Mulkey knew she would have to prioritize that from the start.

“I would say from the beginning of eight grade would be when I first established a relationship with her and it’s just grown since then,” Bradley said. “She knows that I’m a relationship-oriented kid and she wanted to build that relationship as strong as she could to get give her the best shot and obviously it worked.”

Along with the strong relationship she has built with Mulkey, Bradley is excited about the opportunity to play in an offense that runs through the post. Knowing how Mulkey’s style fits post players also played a role in her decision to head to Baton Rouge.

“They work through their post. They want to play inside-out,” Bradley said.

Caroline Bradley (6-5), the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2027 is here to watch the Tigers take on No. 2 Texas 🔥@caroline_brad23 @SCNext pic.twitter.com/UQqDmoYKMi — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) January 11, 2026

Even though national signing day is still a ways away, Bradley does not see herself flipping her commitment or changing her mind unless there are significant changes in Baton Rouge.

“I committed to coach Mulkey and her staff,” Bradley said. “I committed to the belief that we’re going to go win national championships and so if something changes there then maybe, but I’m 100% committed to Louisiana State University and what they have planned for me there.”