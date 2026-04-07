Caroline Bradley, The No. 1 Center In The Class Of 2027, Commits To Kim Mulkey And LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team kicked off the transfer portal season with a bang – but not with a transfer. Instead, it came in the form of a high school prospect.

Caroline Bradley, a consensus five-star center from Oak Grove, Louisiana, and a member of the Class of 2027, announced her verbal commitment to LSU on Monday night. She chose the Tigers over South Carolina, UCLA, Duke, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Being from Louisiana, Bradley always dreamed of wearing the purple and gold, which played a major role in her decision to choose LSU.

“They’re built around tradition, they’re built around family,” Bradley told KWCL Radio on Monday. “It’s one of the best programs in the nation and to be able to play for my home state will be something that is indescribable. It’s going to be a great feeling. I’ve built an amazing relationship with coach Mulkey and her staff and she’s developed bigs wherever she’s been at and she’s going to continue to do that. She won LSU’s first national championship and so to be able to wear those three letters across my chest with pride is something that I’ve always dreamed to do.”

Bradley (6-5), ranked the No. 1 center in the country by all major recruiting sites, made her announcement at a crawfish boil at her home in Louisiana. She is ranked No. 7 nationally by 247Sports.com and as high as No. 3 by ESPN.

Bradley was named Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after averaging 27.0 points, 16.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game for Oak Grove. She recorded 29 points and 20 rebounds in Oak Grove’s semifinal loss to Westlake in March.

She is just the sixth girls basketball player in Louisiana history to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors in multiple seasons, joining Seimone Augustus, Whitney Jones, Theresa Plaisance, Cara Ursin and Mikaylah Williams.

Bradley becomes LSU’s first commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle. Though her decision was widely anticipated, she had been trending toward LSU all season, making multiple visits to Baton Rouge to watch Kim Mulkey and the Tigers.

Her most recent visit came on March 22 for LSU’s home finale against Texas Tech in the Round of 32. She also attended LSU games against South Carolina and Texas.

Caroline Bradley, the No. 1 center in the nation in the Class of 2027, repping #LSU for tonight’s matchup.



Bradley is on an unofficial visit. pic.twitter.com/cRw0t8vKAh — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) February 15, 2026

If Bradley’s commitment holds, she could become one of Mulkey’s most impactful signees, particularly in the post position. Centers of her size are rare in high school basketball, and keeping Bradley in Louisiana could be a major boost for LSU’s program moving forward.