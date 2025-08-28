Can This Finally Be Chris Hilton Jr.’s Breakout Year? “Been A Long Time Coming”

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. only played six of the Tigers’ 13 games last season after battling a lower leg injury. He has a long history of injuries at LSU, dating back to his true freshman season in 2021 when he played in just four games because of nagging injuries.

The fifth-year senior from Zachary is ready to finally show the country what he’s made of, starting on national television Saturday night when the No. 9 Tigers play at No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“Been a long time coming,” he said Tuesday night during weekly player interviews. “I took it as a lesson and not a loss, and now I’m ready.”

Hilton prioritized one thing in particular entering 2025.

“Coming into fall camp, the main goal was to be healthy. Made it through fall camp healthy, so I made it farther than I did last year,” he said.

Hilton has played in just 25 of a possible 53 games in his college career with six starts, yet he is the longest tenured receiver at LSU with just 31 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns. He was part of the Tigers’ No. 3-ranked recruiting class of 2021 by former coach Ed Orgeron, along with current quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, former wide receiver and 2024 first round pick Brian Thomas Jr., former defensive end Sai’vion Jones, former guard Garrett Dellinger and current kicker Damian Ramos.

Hilton wants to be able to set an example for the younger guys as he was one of them.

“I think now I have to take that step in being more of a vocal leader and being somebody the guys can look up to,” he said.

When Hilton looks around now, there may be more talent at wide receiver than at any time in his stay with the Tigers. LSU returns junior Aaron Anderson and senior Zavion Thomas and has added highly ranked transfers like senior Barion Brown of Kentucky, junior Nic Anderson of Oklahoma and sophomore Destyn Hill of Florida State. Hilton also hasn’t seen so much depth, which was an issue last season.

“By adding those pieces, it completes the room,” he said. “Everybody has their own specialty, and now it’s all about putting it all together. So, we can have the outcome we want.

“We’re a tight group,” he said. “You’re going to see it on the field when we’re making plays.”

Hilton particularly likes Brown, who forms a dangerous vertical tandem with Hilton.

“He brings another deep threat,” he said. “What really impressed me was his ability to track the ball down the field.”

So far, Hilton’s healthiest season was 2023 when he played in 11 of 13 games with two starts and caught a career high 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. In just six games last year and one start, he caught nine passes for more yards – 243 – and more touchdowns – three.

He has the chance to break out this season if he can pick up where he left off last season – two catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Oklahoma in the regular season finale and four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Texas Bowl win over Baylor.

If he stays healthy, look out. Nussmeier will certainly be looking for him as each enters their fifth year at LSU.

“I’m super proud of him for the way he attacked his rehab, getting back last year,” he said at SEC Media Days last month. “I think in the end of the year, you saw the Chris Hilton we were talking about. Chris is a special player. His speed, on top of his quickness and his catch-and-run ability is special. Chris has always been able to make plays vertically, but also intermediate plays and even in the quick game as well.”

Nussmeier should know.

“He’s really grown as a complete and total receiver. Very excited for him,” he said.

“We came in together,” Hilton said. “Our connection has been there. We’re ready to get after it.”