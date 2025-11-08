Can The LSU ‘Fighting Wilsons’ Upset Bama

LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide: Week 11 Scouting Report

Date/Time/Location: Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 6:30 p.m. CT | Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. | TV: ABC | Streaming: ESPN App/Fubo



LSU’s 2025 campaign embodies the highs and lows of an NIL-fueled rebuild: a blistering 4-0 start—capped by non-conference triumphs over Clemson (road), Louisiana Tech (home), and Southeastern Louisiana (home), plus a home SEC opener win over Florida—fueled by the program’s $18 million roster investment and No. 1-ranked transfer portal class (per 247Sports) gave way to an uneven SEC slate, culminating in Brian Kelly’s October 26 firing after an 0-2 finish to his eight-game tenure (overall 5-3, 2-3 SEC). Under interim coach Frank Wilson, this road test in Tuscaloosa marks his head-coaching debut and a make-or-break pivot. A victory over the No. 4 Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) wouldn’t retroactively justify Kelly’s blueprint but would validate the assembled talent’s potential, stanching potential portal attrition, bolstering Wilson’s case for permanence, and injecting playoff-caliber resume value into a season adrift. For Alabama, under Kalen DeBoer (9-0 at home), it’s a procedural win to lock SEC title positioning in a playoff chase marked by balance (34.4 points scored, 18.3 allowed per game).



Betting Context: Alabama -9.5 (moneyline -370, 78% implied probability); O/U 49.5. ESPN SP+ gives the Tide a 72% edge, projecting 31-20. X discourse leans skeptical on LSU (“post-firing chaos favors Bama”), but notes the Tigers’ early-season blueprint as a “sleeping giant” if ignited.



Team Overviews



LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

– Season Snapshot: The 4-0 start hinted at playoff contention, with Garrett Nussmeier’s arm and a top-20 defense (18.9 points allowed) shining amid wins at Clemson (17-10), home over Louisiana Tech (23-7), home over Florida (20-10 in the SEC opener), and home over Southeastern Louisiana (56-10). Following the opener, a road loss at Ole Miss (19-24) tested early promise, but a home rebound over South Carolina (20-10) on October 11 pushed the Tigers to 5-1 (2-1 SEC) and No. 11 in the AP Poll. Momentum faltered again with two straight SEC losses: road at Vanderbilt in Nashville (24-31) and home blowout to Texas A&M (25-49). These exposed O-line vulnerabilities (16 sacks allowed, tied-67th nationally at 2.00/game) and a sputtering run game (98 yards/game average), dropping LSU to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) and prompting Kelly’s firing after game eight. Total offense lags at 25.5 points/game (80th nationally), buoyed only by 12 forced turnovers on D. Wilson’s bye-week adjustments—elevating the run to 20+ carries, centering on star freshman RB Harlem Berry—seek to harness the portal talent for cohesion ahead of his debut.

– Coaching: Frank Wilson (interim since Oct. 26), LSU’s running backs coach and 2019 title recruiter, instills a blue-collar reset. A win here could mirror interims like Ed Orgeron’s leap, positioning him for the full-time gig amid Lane Kiffin-era speculation.

– Key Players:

– QB Garrett Nussmeier (5th year Sr.): 1,806 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs; early-season maestro (e.g., vs. Clemson) but pressured lately (16 sacks). Needs clean pockets to exploit Alabama’s secondary.

– RB Harlem Berry (Fr.): 225 yards, 2 TDs, 4.9 YPC; star freshman breakout candidate for 100+ yards if Wilson’s run focus clicks

– WR Nic Anderson (Jr., Oklahoma transfer): 10 receptions, 74 yards, 2 TDs; vertical threat.

– WR Barion Brown (Jr., Kentucky transfer): 36 receptions, 361 yards, 1 TD; speed to test Tide corners.

– LB Harold Perkins (So.): 33 tackles, 2 sacks; turnover catalyst in a D that’s top-20 in points allowed.

– Strengths: Athletic influx from transfers yields skill-position pops; third-down defense (35% opponent conversion).

– Weaknesses: Pass pro inconsistencies; -2 turnover margin (8 given up); morale post-firing.



Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

– Season Snapshot: Week 1 road loss at Florida State (L 20-24) sparked a seven-game surge, including SEC statement wins over Georgia (W 31-28) and Tennessee (W 41-17). Offense hums at 34.4 points/game (top-15); defense top-20 stingy (18.3 allowed), with 14 forced turnovers. Unbeaten at home (9-0 under DeBoer), including 84-game streak vs. unranked teams.

– Coaching: Kalen DeBoer (Year 2), a Bryant watch-list contender, orchestrates pro-scheme efficiency with OC Ryan Grubb. DC Kane Wommack’s red-zone D ranks top-10.

– Key Players:

– QB Ty Simpson (Jr.): 2,184 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT post-Week 1; surgical against mismatches – RB Justice Haynes (Jr.): 857 yards, 10 TDs; powers 180 rush yards/game average

– WR Ryan Young (So.): 700 yards, 7 TDs; elite separator for deep shots.

– CB Domani Jackson (Sr., USC transfer): 3 INTs; ballhawk vs. LSU’s WRs

– LB Jihaad Campbell (Sr.): 70 tackles, 3 sacks; run-stuffer.

– Strengths: Passing efficiency (top-10 yards/attempt); trench dominance; late-season depth.

– Weaknesses: Injury-hit front (DL Jeremiah Beaman out, knee; LB Jah-Marien Latham questionable, neck); third-down conversions allowed (42%).



Key Matchups

1. LSU O-Line vs. Alabama Pass Rush: Tigers’ unit (16 sacks allowed) vs. Tide’s 25-sack attack—minus Beaman/Latham depth. Protection wins enable Nussmeier’s early-season form; failures spell quick deficits.

2. Harlem Berry vs. Alabama Front: Berry’s elusiveness (4.9 YPC) challenges a run D yielding 110 yards/game. Clock control here flips Alabama’s +5 minute TOP edge.

3. Anderson/Brown vs. Jackson: Duo’s limited production tests Jackson’s coverage; Brown’s speed could yield chunk plays.

4. Perkins vs. Simpson: Perkins’ pressure (2 sacks) targets Simpson’s clean sheet— a strip-sack swings momentum.



Injury Report

– LSU: DE Gabriel Reliford (out, leg); LB Whit Weeks (doubtful, ankle); OL Carius Curne (questionable, knee).

– Alabama: DL Jeremiah Beaman (out, knee); LB Jah-Marien Latham (questionable, neck); CB Keon Sabb (probable, hamstring).



Strategic Insights

– LSU: Grind via run (35% carries for Berry) to shorten the game; hunt turnovers (12 forced) in a projected under-49.5 grinder. Channel 4-0 start’s discipline over recent skid.

– Alabama: Air-it-out (280 pass yards/game) on LSU’s secondary (bottom-40 passer rating allowed); mix fronts to bottle Berry.

– X Pulse: Threads hype Wilson’s “vibe shift” (player endorsements like TE Trey’Dez Green) but predict Tide control (“LSU’s talent teases, but Bama executes”).



Prediction & Stakes

Alabama’s home mastery and balance secure a Tide 28, Tigers 24 verdict—LSU covers with Berry’s 120+ yards and a Perkins sack, but offensive inconsistencies prevail. For the Tigers, a win reclaims the 4-0 narrative, affirming NIL dollars’ ROI, deterring exodus, and elevating Wilson (promotion odds soar) toward bowl/2026 stability. Loss accelerates scrutiny, but a fight buys search time. In SEC’s Darwinian grind, Saturday probes if LSU’s chips land a flush—or fold.