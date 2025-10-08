Can LSU Find Their Groove Against South Carolina with Nussmeier and OL Under Scrutiny?

Emotions erupt around Kyren Lacy’s traffic incident that his attorney, family, and friends say drove him to take his own life. Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne discuss the latest. Meanwhile, No. 11 LSU prepares to get back in the win column against South Carolina and dual-threat QB LaNorris Sellers. TigerBait.com’s Mike Scarborough shares his opinion that LSU quarterback’s disappointing season is not due to injury but the fifth-year senior’s lack of off-season work compared to past LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow. Former LSU national champion Breiden Fehoko discusses his recent message to LSU football, how embarrassing it can be to watch the Tigers, and why. Jordan Kaye of The State newspaper gives Jeff, Glenn, and Andre a scouting report on Shane Beamer’s 3-2 Gamecocks ahead of Saturday night’s 6:45 kickoff in Tiger Stadium.