Can LSU Baseball beat No. 1 Texas A&M at the Box this weekend? LSU legend Todd Walker: “Possibly!”

Related Articles
No. 2 LSU baseball roars back in the ninth inning to crush Southeastern’s upset hopes
Feb. 28, 2018, was the last time Southeastern beat LSU in baseball. For a while, it looked like the Lions would break that streak. No. 2 LSU baseball was down to its last out and […]
Former LSU All-American Kevin Gausman headed to second MLB All-Star game
LSU All-American and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named to the 2023 American League All-Star team, earning All-Star recognition for the second time in his MLB career. Gausman was voted to the […]
LSU baseball with four of nation’s top impact transfers, including the two best in White and Skenes
Four LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list for the 2023 season. LSU sophomore third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul […]
Be the first to comment