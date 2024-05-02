Can LSU Baseball beat No. 1 Texas A&M at the Box this weekend? LSU legend Todd Walker: “Possibly!”

May 2, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 2, 2024 hosted by Camryn Conner. Can LSU Baseball beat No. 1 Texas A&M at the Box this weekend? LSU legend Todd Walker: “Possibly!” Walker talks with Horne and Palermo on Tiger Rag Radio to break down why he says it’s possible. Plus, Robert Cessna of TheAggieNation.com talks about why the Aggies have been so strong this season, especially in conference.

