Can Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers Make it Back to The Final Four and Beyond? With Reed Darcey

Hit with late-season fatigue and nagging injuries to Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow, LSU dropped to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament on the heels losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, then Texas in the SEC Tournament. But the Tigers, with two weeks to rest, rehab and recuperate, find themselves hosting rounds 1 and 2 in the PMAC with a favorable road to the Final Four awaiting them in the Spokane 1 Regional. It won’t be easy, but don’t be surprised to see LSU in the Elite Eight, the Final Four and possibly beyond. Reed Darcey of theadvocate.com joins Tiger Rag Radio to discuss the potential, the pitfalls and the possibilities for Kim Mulkey’s fourth LSU Tigers team.
