Can a Vastly Improved LSU Basketball Team Keep It Up?

At 8-1, Matt McMahon’s LSU basketball team has demonstrated significant improvement thus far this season over last year, which was significantly improved over his first year. McMahon’s goal for the Tigers this season is clearly set on making the NCAA tournament field. However, even though LSU is greatly improved, the SEC itself is arguably better than it’s ever been. The next three weeks heading into the January SEC schedule are crucial for LSU and their NCAA tournament aspirations. McMahon talked with Glenn, Jeff and Todd as LSU began preparations to take on SMU in Frisco, Texas at 3pm on Saturday. He’s fired up.
